9,647 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Leidos by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Leidos by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $90.49 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

