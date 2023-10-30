AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,568 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,286. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

