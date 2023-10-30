AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELUXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AB Electrolux (publ)
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The S&P 600’s newest, familiar members: Are they winners?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.