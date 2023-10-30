AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELUXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

