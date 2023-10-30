AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DNB Markets raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays started coverage on AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.
AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.
