Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.52

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 128.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $91,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

