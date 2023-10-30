Addison Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after buying an additional 6,048,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after buying an additional 863,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after buying an additional 3,592,076 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $9.96 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

