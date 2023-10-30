Addison Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $82.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average of $151.99.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.21.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

