Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 9,981 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,468,000 after acquiring an additional 241,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

MDLZ stock opened at $65.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.64 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

