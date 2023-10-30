Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up 1.9% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $18,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after buying an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after buying an additional 436,842 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,231,000 after buying an additional 116,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,380 shares of company stock worth $5,468,510. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.6 %

IRM stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

