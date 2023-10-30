Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,324 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.72.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

