Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE PG opened at $148.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $349.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $158.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.00.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- The S&P 600’s newest, familiar members: Are they winners?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Still thinking about buying 3M for its dividend? Consider this
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- AI, federal government revenue boost ServiceNow Q3 results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.