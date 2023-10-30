Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LHX opened at $172.86 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $250.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

