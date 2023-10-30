Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,933 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $209.45 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $665.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.84.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,695. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

