Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 5,093 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $113.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average is $105.81. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

