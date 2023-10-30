Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 12,750 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 748.1% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 53,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $40.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $42.30.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.