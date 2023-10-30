Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.14. 12,447,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,992,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

