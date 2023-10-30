Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Shares of AMD traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.14. 12,447,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,992,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
