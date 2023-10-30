Adviser Investments LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.18. 494,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,273. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.10. The firm has a market cap of $222.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

