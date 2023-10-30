Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.52. The company had a trading volume of 436,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,563. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $434.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,061,811 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

