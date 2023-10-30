Adviser Investments LLC Invests $4.17 Million in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 169,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214,654 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,600. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

