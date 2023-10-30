Adviser Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.20. 358,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,281. The firm has a market cap of $289.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.13 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

