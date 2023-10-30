Adviser Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,473 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 0.5% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $20,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 74,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,919. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.