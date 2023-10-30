Adviser Investments LLC Sells 549 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 208.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,386 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $196.76. The stock had a trading volume of 202,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.16. The company has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $146.76 and a one year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.