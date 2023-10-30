Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adyen from C$1,800.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Adyen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

ADYEY stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. Adyen has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

