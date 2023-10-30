AerCap (NYSE:AER) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 670,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,268,897 shares.The stock last traded at $60.48 and had previously closed at $59.44.

The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AerCap by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,744,000 after purchasing an additional 269,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AerCap by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 327,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AerCap by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

