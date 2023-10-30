Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Update

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Agora Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. Agora has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 82.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agora will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Agora from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.20 in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agora

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in API. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Agora during the third quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Agora by 147.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

