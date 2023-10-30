Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Update

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Agora Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. Agora has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $4.85.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 82.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agora will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in API. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Agora during the third quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Agora by 147.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.
