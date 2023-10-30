Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after acquiring an additional 906,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $279.24. The company had a trading volume of 214,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.82 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.72 and its 200-day moving average is $288.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

