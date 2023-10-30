Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Up 4.2%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 2,496,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,315,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

