Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $378.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $378.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALGN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $336.60.

ALGN stock opened at $190.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.30. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

