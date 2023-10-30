Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) PT Lowered to C$3.15 at Desjardins

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALYA. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$3.50 target price on Alithya Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at C$1.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$170.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.38. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.63.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

