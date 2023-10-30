Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $436,053.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $817,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its position in Allison Transmission by 134.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 66,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $206,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 193,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

