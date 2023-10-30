Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management cut its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 136.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,141 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.