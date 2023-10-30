Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 700,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOSL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

AOSL stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $665.32 million, a P/E ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 2.48.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.45 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $859,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,228,606.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,540,400 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.