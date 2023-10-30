AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.27 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.