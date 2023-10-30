AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 15,198 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,234,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after buying an additional 1,237,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.0596 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

