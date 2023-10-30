AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 273 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.