AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,224 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Bank of America raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BWX Technologies



BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

