AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 245.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $370.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $289.94 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.29.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

