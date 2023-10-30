AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.0576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

