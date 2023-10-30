AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

IAU opened at $38.01 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.