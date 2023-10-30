AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth $423,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $82.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

