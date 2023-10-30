AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,770,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after buying an additional 117,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $65.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,413,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,896,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,057 shares of company stock worth $15,261,707 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.