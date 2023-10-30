AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New $787,000 Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 436,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 78,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $673,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

