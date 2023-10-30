AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYLD. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 375,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,153,887,000,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

RYLD stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.