AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $41,048,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 720,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after buying an additional 162,307 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,112,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Insperity by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,729 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insperity Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $95.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average of $109.26.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.77% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

