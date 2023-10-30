AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 723,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,332,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 223,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 201,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 131,515 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 187,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $91.82 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average of $92.16.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

