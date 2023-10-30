AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,887 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 256.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $172.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.69. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $191.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

