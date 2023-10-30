AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,735 VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Long Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLN. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,043.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

MLN stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

