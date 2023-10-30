AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,735 VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2023

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLNFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Long Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLN. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,043.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

MLN stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

(Free Report)

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.