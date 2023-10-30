AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 8.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,835,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 719,445 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,869,000 after purchasing an additional 143,298 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

