AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $97.32 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

