AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 118,835 Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,835 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INKM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000.

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INKM stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88.

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is an actively-managed, income-focused ETF of domestic and international ETFs with exposure to equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, preferred stocks and REITs. INKM was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

